Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 70.8% in December

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCTC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

