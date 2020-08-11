CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $850,056.49

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $850,056.49 and $19,081.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005225 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,487,819 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

