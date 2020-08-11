ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $30,294.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.