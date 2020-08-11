CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

