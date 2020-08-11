Databroker Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $9,647.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.