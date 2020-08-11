DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.8 days.

Shares of DSDVF remained flat at $$148.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

