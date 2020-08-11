Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,470,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,905 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.