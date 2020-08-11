Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.14. 3,587,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,404. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

