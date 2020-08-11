Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ETO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,844. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 20.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 309.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

