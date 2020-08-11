Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,755. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

