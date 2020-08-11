Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,353 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.42. 10,662,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,920,730. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $155.54 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $632.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

