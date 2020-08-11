Eidoo Reaches Market Cap of $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

EDO is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

