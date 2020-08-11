Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Tops $101,698.47

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $101,698.47 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

