Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $10.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ENRFF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

