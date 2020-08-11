EUNO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,304.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $17,304.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.01943061 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000467 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,243,282 coins and its circulating supply is 37,441,076 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

