Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the December 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 124,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.