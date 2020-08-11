Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 21,462 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, hitting $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,181,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The firm has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

