First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,577,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,504,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $407.24. 1,337,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,267. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $423.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.76. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

