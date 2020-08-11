First National Bank of Omaha Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.65. 2,295,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

