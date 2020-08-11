First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 14,903 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. 4,459,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

