First National Bank of Omaha Sells 28,693 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,809,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,839,250. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.