FirstBlood Price Tops $0.0929 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $710.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.