FTX Token Achieves Market Cap of $309.54 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $309.54 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003032 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

