FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $9,960.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 145.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000487 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 495,056,690 coins and its circulating supply is 474,984,970 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.