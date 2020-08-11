GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Hits $360,880.58 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $360,880.58 and approximately $6,914.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,294.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.03323558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02468673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00474933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00761879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00696468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

