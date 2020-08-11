GoldMint Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $365,320.17 and $303.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001693 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.01828557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00120090 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.