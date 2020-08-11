Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $88,017.18 and $358.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020211 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004137 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004054 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

