Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $33,833.02 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Guider has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $33,833.02 and approximately $340.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.