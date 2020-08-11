Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WSLFF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Tuesday. 6,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,446. Halo Labs has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

About Halo Labs

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

