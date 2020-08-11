Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,792 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,547,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.