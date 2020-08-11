Harvey Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,729. The company has a market cap of $265.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

