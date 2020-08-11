Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.