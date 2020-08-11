HEROcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,265.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $471,715.70 and $5,265.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

