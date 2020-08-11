HEX (HEX) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $815.64 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00064260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00273676 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040661 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007986 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 286,520,565,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,091,960,250 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

