Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Tops $3.97 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.97 million and $55,240.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

