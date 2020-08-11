Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Humanigen stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.