Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $518,543.94 and $57,410.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00695605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00090902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00090920 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,640,880 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

