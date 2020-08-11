IDEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $218,156.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. IDEX has a market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $218,156.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00112884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.01825615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00185075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00119905 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,290,835 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

