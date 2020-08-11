iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00013903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $125.61 million and $19.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

