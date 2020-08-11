Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Hits $18.93 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ignis has a total market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

