Ignition Price Up 15% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $199,037.63 and approximately $218.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,405.63 or 1.00979831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000772 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00163296 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,335,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,927 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

