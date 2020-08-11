INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,890. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

