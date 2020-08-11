Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,733 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,257. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,784,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

