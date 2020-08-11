Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.35, for a total transaction of $4,933,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $16.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.93. 7,313,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,261. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

