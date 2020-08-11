IOST Price Tops $0.0059 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, BitMart and ABCC. IOST has a market capitalization of $89.54 million and approximately $69.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.42 or 0.06304650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00049108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013860 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,026,502,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,097,962,315 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, DDEX, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Coineal, WazirX, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinBene, Bitkub, BigONE, Bitrue, Hotbit, OKEx, DragonEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, Upbit, Kucoin, ABCC, HitBTC, Zebpay, IDAX, BitMax, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.