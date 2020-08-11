Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

