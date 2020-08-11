Karani Asset Management LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.96.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, hitting $332.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

