Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 70.5% in December

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 204,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,310. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KZIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

