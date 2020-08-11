KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

