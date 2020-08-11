Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $66,357.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

